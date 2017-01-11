Ethiopia: Ethnic nationalism and the Gondar protests
Etenesh* sits alone on a worn cow skin in her mud-walled home in Amba Giorgis, a small Ethiopian market town in the northerly Amhara region. Her husband, a merchant, was arrested early in November, due to his alleged participation in anti-government protests over the last few months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are ethiopains BANTU??? Look AT THIS (Jun '12)
|8 hr
|Ngalamulume
|147
|Are Ethiopian and Eritrean women forbidden to m... (Aug '14)
|Tue
|Anonymous
|167
|DV migration
|Tue
|Walelign
|2
|Join brotherhood society in Ethiopia to get ric...
|Tue
|MR uche to
|1
|Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09)
|Mon
|frehiwot
|212
|why do ethiopians hate african americans? (Jul '12)
|Jan 7
|Whatareyoutalking...
|101
|Is masterbating a sin? When it comes to Christi... (May '10)
|Jan 6
|blahblah
|92
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC