Ethiopia: Ethiopian to Stretch Wings to Antananarivo

Africa's largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines announced that it would add Antananarivo,Madagascar, to its network as of March 28, 2017. Ethiopian new nonstop flight would operate three times weekly to and from Addis Ababa, where passengers can connect to and from cities throughout the world, including Washington, London, Frankfurt, Paris, Rome, Beirut, Jeddah, Cairo, Dubai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing.

