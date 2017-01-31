Ethiopia: Enhanced Diaspora Engagement to Transform Tourism

According to 2016 World Tourism Organization Tourism Highlights, there is an ever-increasing number of destinations worldwide and many destinations have opened up to, and invested in tourism, turning it into a key driver of socio-economic progress through the creation of jobs and enterprises, export revenues, and infrastructure development. The tourism sector has experienced continued expansion and diversification to become one of the largest and fastest-growing economic sectors in several countries of the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.