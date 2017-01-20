Ethiopia: Court Sentences 20 on Terro...

Ethiopia: Court Sentences 20 on Terror Charges

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The federal High Court 19th criminal bench has today sentenced19 defendants under the file name of the first defendant Kedir Moahmmed Yusuf to five years a six months each while one defendant in the same file was sentenced to four years and five months. On Dec. 21 2016 the federal court found all the 20 defendants guilty of terrorism related charges and violating the country's penal code.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ethiopian Apostolic Pentecostal 5 hr Eaj2900 2
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) 16 hr Bombo 273
Is masterbating a sin? When it comes to Christi... (May '10) 21 hr Drewface 91
Why can't Ethiopians tell who's Ethiopian or ha... Thu Walelign 7
eritrean exodus Jan 2 Walelign 1
some questions about Addis Ababa Jan 2 Walelign 6
converting to ethiopian orthodox tewahedo churc... (Apr '12) Jan 2 Yordanos Yacob 72
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,040 • Total comments across all topics: 277,664,817

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC