Ethiopia, AfDB sign 2bln Birr financing accord
The African Development Bank has signed a financing agreement with Ethiopia to the tune of two billion Birr today. Some 57.5 million USD of the money is extended in the form of grant while the balance 35 million USD is loaned.
