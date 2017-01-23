Effort to add Epiphany into world heritage list intensifies

The Ethiopian Orthodox Church announced that efforts that have being made to inscribe the festivity of Epiphany, also called Timket,in Ethiopian Amharic language, under United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization list is getting intensified. The Church's Heritage Conservation, Library and Tourism Director, Memihir Solomon Tolicha, told Walta Information Center that the data collection, which would add quality to the festivity of the world heritage is carried out in strongest manner since this past December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.