Effort to add Epiphany into world her...

Effort to add Epiphany into world heritage list intensifies

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Walta Information Centre

The Ethiopian Orthodox Church announced that efforts that have being made to inscribe the festivity of Epiphany, also called Timket,in Ethiopian Amharic language, under United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization list is getting intensified. The Church's Heritage Conservation, Library and Tourism Director, Memihir Solomon Tolicha, told Walta Information Center that the data collection, which would add quality to the festivity of the world heritage is carried out in strongest manner since this past December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09) Sun Anonymous 217
Ethiopian Jokes Reloaded.lol (Jun '10) Jan 21 alexan2233 71
a recent online post by a sex tourist in Ethiopia (Jun '11) Jan 19 WaddaLuzer 52
ehthiopians have the lowest ...... (Aug '09) Jan 18 Mtefers 64
Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12) Jan 17 Selassie 50
How can Ethiopia get back the port of Assab? (Nov '13) Jan 17 Abyssinia 73
Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13) Jan 16 Yukehoyoo 43
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,969 • Total comments across all topics: 278,222,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC