Djibouti to inaugurate portion of Ethio-Djibouti Rail Way tomorrow

Monday Jan 9

The Djiboutian portion of the newly built Ethiopian-Djibouti Rail Way will be inaugurated tomorrow, Walta Information Center has leant. According to Information obtained from the Ministry of Public Enterprises, the Djiboutian potion of the newly built Ethiopian-Djibouti Rail Way will be inaugurated tomorrow.

Ethiopia

