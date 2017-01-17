Commission establishes temporary court, police station at Jan Meda
The Addis Ababa Police Commission has announced the establishment of temporary court and police station at Jan Meda following the onset of Epiphany. The commission made public that police has completed its preparation to make the celebration of epiphany peaceful and colorful as usual in every spot of the city where a number of Tabots rest temporarily owing the celebration.
