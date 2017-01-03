Churches urge public to toughen peace...

Churches urge public to toughen peace, development

Read more: Walta Information Centre

The Ethiopian Christian Churches, in their messages for the Christmas holiday, noted that the public should consolidate and exert more effort for peace, development to the realization of the Ethiopian renaissance at large. Sixth Patriarch of Ethiopia, Archbishop of Axum and Ichege of the See of Saint Taklehaimanot, His Holiness Abune Mathias I, in his press release and best wish messages for the birth of the Christ holiday, yesterday, said that Ethiopians should maintain unity via peace and development so as to transfer a prosperous country to the next generation.

Ethiopia

