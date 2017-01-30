Chad's foreign minister secures top p...

Chad's foreign minister secures top post at African Union

Read more: Times of Oman

Addis Ababa: African Union leaders chose Chad's candidate to chair the 54-nation body on Monday at a summit where the divisive issues of Africa's relationship to the International Criminal Court and Morocco's readmission to the AU were on the agenda. In the last round of voting, Chadian Foreign Minister Moussa Faki Mahamat beat Kenya's top diplomat Amina Mohamed to secure the post as head of the commission of the AU, which is headquartered in the Ethiopian capital.

Ethiopia

