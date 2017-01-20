Britain ends millions in funding for ...

Britain ends millions in funding for Ethiopia girl band

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: SooToday

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia - Britain says it has ended millions of dollars in funding for an Ethiopian girl band, amid growing criticism at home of overseas aid. Yegna, sometimes called "Ethiopia's Spice Girls," addresses women's issues in the East African country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ethiopian Apostolic Pentecostal 5 hr Eaj2900 2
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) 16 hr Bombo 273
Is masterbating a sin? When it comes to Christi... (May '10) 21 hr Drewface 91
Why can't Ethiopians tell who's Ethiopian or ha... Thu Walelign 7
eritrean exodus Jan 2 Walelign 1
some questions about Addis Ababa Jan 2 Walelign 6
converting to ethiopian orthodox tewahedo churc... (Apr '12) Jan 2 Yordanos Yacob 72
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,040 • Total comments across all topics: 277,664,819

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC