BBC's Planet Earth II premiers on DSTV

INTELLIGENT SCAVENGERS: A pair of spotted hyenas search for scraps of food on the streets of Harar in Ethiopia. Picture: Paul Thompson PICTURE a pack of hyenas careering down Noord Street in Joburg's CBD amid the bustling market of people selling freshly slaughtered meat, stale vegetables and pirated DVDs.
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13)
|5 hr
|stateofemergency
|47
|Eritrean poverty in images
|6 hr
|stateofemergency
|2
|Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12)
|Sun
|Kitcho
|51
|why do ethiopians hate african americans? (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Kitcho
|102
|Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09)
|Jan 22
|Anonymous
|217
|Ethiopian Jokes Reloaded.lol (Jun '10)
|Jan 21
|alexan2233
|71
|a recent online post by a sex tourist in Ethiopia (Jun '11)
|Jan 19
|WaddaLuzer
|52
