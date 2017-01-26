As new drought hits Ethiopia, UN urges international support for Government's 'remarkable' efforts

In February 2016, villagers gather at the Ula Arba water point, in Ziway Dugda Woreda, Arsi zone Oromia region, Ethiopia. Photo: OCHA/Charlotte Cans 29 January 2017 – Commending the Ethiopian Government and humanitarian partners on the response to last year's El Nino drought that left 10.2 million people needing food assistance, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and UN aid chief Stephen O'Brien today said the international community must show “total solidarity” with country as it faces a new drought.

