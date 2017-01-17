Angelina Jolie's adopted daughter's m...

Angelina Jolie's adopted daughter's mum seeks access

2 hrs ago

'Please just let me speak to my daughter': Biological mother of Angelina Jolie's adopted girl Zahara, 12, demands access from Ethiopia after Brangelina love split The natural mother of Angelina Jolie 's adopted Ethiopian daughter Zahara has made a heartfelt plea to the superstar actress telling her: 'Please just let me talk to my daughter'. Poverty stricken Mentewab Dawit Lebiso told Daily Mail Online she is desperate to be part of her 12-year-old daughter's life - and called for Jolie to get custody of her daughter in the bitter split with Brad Pitt.

Ethiopia

