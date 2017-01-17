Angelina Jolie's adopted daughter's mum seeks access
'Please just let me speak to my daughter': Biological mother of Angelina Jolie's adopted girl Zahara, 12, demands access from Ethiopia after Brangelina love split The natural mother of Angelina Jolie 's adopted Ethiopian daughter Zahara has made a heartfelt plea to the superstar actress telling her: 'Please just let me talk to my daughter'. Poverty stricken Mentewab Dawit Lebiso told Daily Mail Online she is desperate to be part of her 12-year-old daughter's life - and called for Jolie to get custody of her daughter in the bitter split with Brad Pitt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13)
|15 hr
|Yukehoyoo
|43
|Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09)
|22 hr
|Sivram34
|216
|Are ethiopains BANTU??? Look AT THIS (Jun '12)
|22 hr
|Sivram34
|148
|how do I find out if possible I am part ethiopian? (Oct '12)
|Jan 13
|Gigi
|29
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Are Ethiopian and Eritrean women forbidden to m... (Aug '14)
|Jan 10
|Anonymous
|167
|DV migration
|Jan 10
|Walelign
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC