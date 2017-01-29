Akufo-Addo swears in Ayorkor-Botchway in Ethiopia
President Akufo-Addo has sworn into office the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway. He swore her in at a short ceremony held at Ghana's embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
