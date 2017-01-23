Africa's football Methuselah
T he Confederation of African Football, CAF will on March 16, 2017 be going to the polls to elect new members of the Executive Committee to lead it for a four year term, from 2017 to 2021. One would expect that credible candidates from across the continent would want to jostle to become president of the body especially in this times when the game is undergoing changes not only to raise the standard but to rid it of seeming corruption that has eaten deep into the game at all levels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09)
|Sun
|Anonymous
|217
|Ethiopian Jokes Reloaded.lol (Jun '10)
|Sat
|alexan2233
|71
|a recent online post by a sex tourist in Ethiopia (Jun '11)
|Jan 19
|WaddaLuzer
|52
|ehthiopians have the lowest ...... (Aug '09)
|Jan 18
|Mtefers
|64
|Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12)
|Jan 17
|Selassie
|50
|How can Ethiopia get back the port of Assab? (Nov '13)
|Jan 17
|Abyssinia
|73
|Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13)
|Jan 16
|Yukehoyoo
|43
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC