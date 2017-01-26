African Union Commission: Who will be...

African Union Commission: Who will be the next chair?

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Al Jazeera

The African Union, the 54-member states continental body, will elect on Monday a new commission chairperson to replace outgoing leader Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who is not seeking a second term after finishing her four-year-tenure. Heads of states and dignitaries have been arriving in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, where the AU is based, to attend the continental summit and to lobby for their preferred candidate for Africa's top job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13) 9 hr Kitcho 45
Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12) 10 hr Kitcho 51
why do ethiopians hate african americans? (Jul '12) 10 hr Kitcho 102
Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09) Jan 22 Anonymous 217
Ethiopian Jokes Reloaded.lol (Jun '10) Jan 21 alexan2233 71
a recent online post by a sex tourist in Ethiopia (Jun '11) Jan 19 WaddaLuzer 52
ehthiopians have the lowest ...... (Aug '09) Jan 18 Mtefers 64
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,232 • Total comments across all topics: 278,384,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC