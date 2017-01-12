Africa: Behind Morocco's New Tango Wi...

Africa: Behind Morocco's New Tango With the African Union

Morocco has signed 19 economic agreements with Rwanda and 22 with Tanzania -- two countries that traditionally backed Western Sahara's quest for decolonisation. Nigeria and Morocco have signed a total of 21 bilateral agreements, a joint venture to construct a gas pipeline that will connect the two nations as well as some other African countries to Europe.

Ethiopia

