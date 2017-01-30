Abbas to Africa: Put Palestinian plight ahead of forging ties with Israel
Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas poses for the family photo, during the 28th African Union summit in Addis Ababa on January 30, 2017. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday urged African nations not to bolster their ties with Israel at the expense of the Palestinians, and accused "Israel of doing all that it can to undermine" Palestinian statehood.
