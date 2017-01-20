20 Muslims bag jail terms on terrorism-related charges

An Ethiopian Court on Tuesday sentenced 20 alleged Islamists to five and a half years in prison on terrorism-related charges, the state-affiliated agency reports. "The defendants were found guilty of harbouring an extremist religious view, thereby opposing any other religious teachings, and also trying to establish an Islamic state in the country that will be ruled by Sharia law,'' the court in Addis Ababa said.

