Zoma Ethiopian Restaurant opens in Cleveland Heights
The chefs, trendy eateries and entertainment districts might get the spotlight, but what is a food scene without the small, tucked-away spots that explore faraway places yet feel like home? And, yet, why is a rising food town like Cleveland so lacking when it comes to such a popular cuisine as Ethiopian? For years, Zeleke Belete has been wondering why that is... "I would travel and see so many Ethiopian places in Seattle and cities all over," says Belete, who moved from Ethiopia in 2004. "People love Ethiopian food all over, but here - they don't have a chance to try it."
