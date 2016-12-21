TREASURIES-Yields edge lower after te...

TREASURIES-Yields edge lower after tepid U.S. inflation data

Friday Dec 16

Dec 15 U.S. Treasury yields inched lower on Thursday, pressured by a decline in U.S. consumer inflation for November, adding to a growing view that the economy may not be as strong in the fourth quarter as many people expected. Data showed that the consumer price index rose just 0.2 percent last month, after advancing 0.4 percent in October.

Ethiopia

