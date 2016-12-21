The struggle to alleviate poverty

The struggle to alleviate poverty

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Walta Information Centre

It was so severe for the people to build stable life even in the aftermath of the fall of that dictatorial rule. On one hand, the beneficiaries of the military regime have created another way of destabilizing the country in response to their defeat on the battle field and lose of their political power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is ISRAEL BLACKMAILING the United States of Ame... (Jan '14) 2 hr ardith 36
some questions about Addis Ababa Thu atom 1
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Thu Bomb 270
Is it natural to masturbate? (Oct '08) Thu Feben 5
How can I start a non-profit organization for E... (Sep '09) Thu Walelign 22
My daughter is half ethiopian..... (Feb '08) Thu Johnny514 124
A new forum for Ethiopians | Rydi.Org Thu Rydi 1
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,068 • Total comments across all topics: 277,464,648

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC