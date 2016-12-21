The struggle to alleviate poverty
It was so severe for the people to build stable life even in the aftermath of the fall of that dictatorial rule. On one hand, the beneficiaries of the military regime have created another way of destabilizing the country in response to their defeat on the battle field and lose of their political power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is ISRAEL BLACKMAILING the United States of Ame... (Jan '14)
|2 hr
|ardith
|36
|some questions about Addis Ababa
|Thu
|atom
|1
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Thu
|Bomb
|270
|Is it natural to masturbate? (Oct '08)
|Thu
|Feben
|5
|How can I start a non-profit organization for E... (Sep '09)
|Thu
|Walelign
|22
|My daughter is half ethiopian..... (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Johnny514
|124
|A new forum for Ethiopians | Rydi.Org
|Thu
|Rydi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC