The public in a position to guard peace, develop...
Identified poverty as its arch-foe, Ethiopia has been working industriously day in day out to make poverty a history and ensure sustainable development. As a result, there are various encouraging changes since 1991 that witnessed the country's progress in both economic and social developments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When was Amhara ethnic group created? (Jun '09)
|Dec 22
|blahblah
|17
|Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12)
|Dec 21
|Black Ethiopian
|2,722
|Ethiopians WERE BLACK SLAVES!!!! (May '12)
|Dec 21
|Pgh
|128
|Interogation of Dr.Haile Fida from Ewnetu Sime (Dec '13)
|Dec 18
|ISH
|26
|how do I find out if possible I am part ethiopian? (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Smiley
|28
|i love ethiopia man (Feb '13)
|Dec 17
|Bini
|189
|The real difference between Ethiopian and Somali? (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Anonymous
|591
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC