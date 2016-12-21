The Concept of Democratic nationalism

The Concept of Democratic nationalism

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Walta Information Centre

The 11th Nation, Nationalities and Peoples' Day was celebrated on November 29, 2016 at Harar national state capital city Harari city under the theme 'Our constitution for our democratic unity an renaissance'. This date is the day our people toppled the brutal regime Derg and ratified the FDRE constitution; a symbol and representation of their covenant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ethiopians WERE BLACK SLAVES!!!! (May '12) 5 hr Anonymous 129
Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12) 11 hr anthonyhuntr 2,724
Amharas & Oromos are The sons of Melchizedek Ki... (Feb '10) 15 hr Jama 49
When was Amhara ethnic group created? (Jun '09) Dec 22 blahblah 17
Interogation of Dr.Haile Fida from Ewnetu Sime (Dec '13) Dec 18 ISH 26
how do I find out if possible I am part ethiopian? (Oct '12) Dec 18 Smiley 28
i love ethiopia man (Feb '13) Dec 17 Bini 189
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,680 • Total comments across all topics: 277,351,262

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC