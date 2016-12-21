Sustainable deva t, democratization key to strengthen federal system- study
Sustaining the economic leap forward that Ethiopia has registered during the last couple decades and backing this achievement with strong democratization process is very important to strengthen the budding federal system in the country, a study conducted with the House of Federation indicated. The Study presented to the panelists of the recently celebrated Nations, Nationalities and People's Day in Harari State, noted that the federal system that is tailored to make all the nations, nationalities and people's of the country have a say in both state and federal matters should be supported with sustained democratization and economic development.
