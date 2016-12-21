Sudan, Ethiopia agree for new mechani...

Sudan, Ethiopia agree for new mechanisms to develop ties

Sudan and Ethiopia on Monday agreed to find new mechanisms to develop bilateral ties and continue consultations and coordination on common issues. Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Workneh Gebeyehu hailed the bilateral relationship as "exemplary" and vowed to develop it "to the highest peak and to get benefit out of that."

