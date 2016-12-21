Sudan, Ethiopia agree for new mechanisms to develop ties
Sudan and Ethiopia on Monday agreed to find new mechanisms to develop bilateral ties and continue consultations and coordination on common issues. Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Workneh Gebeyehu hailed the bilateral relationship as "exemplary" and vowed to develop it "to the highest peak and to get benefit out of that."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12)
|1 hr
|Whatall
|2,727
|Ethiopian vs Eritrean Women, Who's More Beautiful? (Apr '14)
|2 hr
|Whatall
|73
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|19 hr
|Fluffy and cool
|109
|Are Ethiopian and Eritrean women forbidden to m... (Aug '14)
|22 hr
|Elka
|166
|Ethiopians WERE BLACK SLAVES!!!! (May '12)
|Dec 26
|Anonymous
|129
|Amharas & Oromos are The sons of Melchizedek Ki... (Feb '10)
|Dec 25
|Jama
|49
|When was Amhara ethnic group created? (Jun '09)
|Dec 22
|blahblah
|17
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC