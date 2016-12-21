Strengthening unity in diversity
Nations, Nationalities and Peoples of Ethiopia have colorfully celebrated their mutual day in Harar on the 8th of December 2016 . Although they have been celebrating this Day for the past decade, this event differs from the previous celebrations for some reasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When was Amhara ethnic group created? (Jun '09)
|10 hr
|blahblah
|17
|Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12)
|15 hr
|Black Ethiopian
|2,722
|Ethiopians WERE BLACK SLAVES!!!! (May '12)
|Wed
|Pgh
|128
|Interogation of Dr.Haile Fida from Ewnetu Sime (Dec '13)
|Dec 18
|ISH
|26
|how do I find out if possible I am part ethiopian? (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Smiley
|28
|i love ethiopia man (Feb '13)
|Dec 17
|Bini
|189
|The real difference between Ethiopian and Somali? (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Anonymous
|591
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC