Seizing control: Recent plane hijackings around the world

Two hijackers seized control of a Libyan domestic flight Friday and diverted it to Malta before surrendering.
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ethiopians WERE BLACK SLAVES!!!! (May '12)
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|129
|Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12)
|9 hr
|anthonyhuntr
|2,724
|Amharas & Oromos are The sons of Melchizedek Ki... (Feb '10)
|13 hr
|Jama
|49
|When was Amhara ethnic group created? (Jun '09)
|Dec 22
|blahblah
|17
|Interogation of Dr.Haile Fida from Ewnetu Sime (Dec '13)
|Dec 18
|ISH
|26
|how do I find out if possible I am part ethiopian? (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Smiley
|28
|i love ethiopia man (Feb '13)
|Dec 17
|Bini
|189
