Seizing control: Recent plane hijackings around the world Two hijackers seized control of a Libyan domestic flight Friday and diverted it to Malta before surrendering. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iogDTN EgyptAir plane hijacking suspect Seif Eddin Mustafa flashes the victory sign as he leaves a court in a police car after a remand hearing as authorities investigate him on charges including hijacking, illegal possession of explosives and abduction in the Cypriot coastal town of Larnaca Wednesday, March 30, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.