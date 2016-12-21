Saudi Arabian delegation visit to GERD sends tremors to Egypt and Eritrea
A high level delegation visited Ethiopia shortly after an Ethiopian delegation led by the prime minister paid an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia a few weeks ago. The Saudi delegation included officials from the energy, finance and industry sectors in Saudi Arabia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tigrai Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When was Amhara ethnic group created? (Jun '09)
|10 hr
|blahblah
|17
|Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12)
|15 hr
|Black Ethiopian
|2,722
|Ethiopians WERE BLACK SLAVES!!!! (May '12)
|Wed
|Pgh
|128
|Interogation of Dr.Haile Fida from Ewnetu Sime (Dec '13)
|Dec 18
|ISH
|26
|how do I find out if possible I am part ethiopian? (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Smiley
|28
|i love ethiopia man (Feb '13)
|Dec 17
|Bini
|189
|The real difference between Ethiopian and Somali? (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Anonymous
|591
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC