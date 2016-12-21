Release of 10,000 detainees announced
About 12,500 people have been detained since state of emergency was declared in October in Oromia and Amhara regions. Ethiopia says it is releasing nearly 10,000 people detained under its ongoing state of emergency but plans to charge almost 2,500 others accused of destabilising the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When was Amhara ethnic group created? (Jun '09)
|Dec 22
|blahblah
|17
|Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12)
|Dec 21
|Black Ethiopian
|2,722
|Ethiopians WERE BLACK SLAVES!!!! (May '12)
|Dec 21
|Pgh
|128
|Interogation of Dr.Haile Fida from Ewnetu Sime (Dec '13)
|Dec 18
|ISH
|26
|how do I find out if possible I am part ethiopian? (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Smiley
|28
|i love ethiopia man (Feb '13)
|Dec 17
|Bini
|189
|The real difference between Ethiopian and Somali? (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Anonymous
|591
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC