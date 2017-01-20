President urges Turkish investors to invest in Industrial Parks
President Dr. Mulatu Teshome held talks today with a businesspersons delegation led by Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci at the National Palace. The two officials exchanged views on ways of promoting Turkish investment in Ethiopia in general and in investing in the new fully developed industrial parks in particular.
