President urges Turkish investors to ...

President urges Turkish investors to invest in Industrial Parks

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Walta Information Centre

President Dr. Mulatu Teshome held talks today with a businesspersons delegation led by Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci at the National Palace. The two officials exchanged views on ways of promoting Turkish investment in Ethiopia in general and in investing in the new fully developed industrial parks in particular.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why can't Ethiopians tell who's Ethiopian or ha... 15 hr Blackwoman23 1
eritrean exodus Mon Walelign 1
some questions about Addis Ababa Mon Walelign 6
converting to ethiopian orthodox tewahedo churc... (Apr '12) Mon Yordanos Yacob 72
Eritrean poverty in images Sun Walelign 1
Rural house architecture in Ethiopia Sun Walelign 1
Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12) Sun Anonymous 2,728
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,006 • Total comments across all topics: 277,586,784

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC