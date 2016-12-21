Our water edifice
Blue Nile is about to prove its advantages to its motherland through the Grand renaissance dam. It is situated 730 km away from Addis Ababa this crucial and important dam project.
|When was Amhara ethnic group created? (Jun '09)
|Dec 22
|blahblah
|17
|Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12)
|Dec 21
|Black Ethiopian
|2,722
|Ethiopians WERE BLACK SLAVES!!!! (May '12)
|Dec 21
|Pgh
|128
|Interogation of Dr.Haile Fida from Ewnetu Sime (Dec '13)
|Dec 18
|ISH
|26
|how do I find out if possible I am part ethiopian? (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Smiley
|28
|i love ethiopia man (Feb '13)
|Dec 17
|Bini
|189
|The real difference between Ethiopian and Somali? (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Anonymous
|591
