Name your Poison

Name your Poison

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: TrekEarth

Koromi is a thousand year old village in the high mountains near Harar . The guide books all mention needing a 4-wheel-drive to get up the dirt road to Koromi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TrekEarth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is ISRAEL BLACKMAILING the United States of Ame... (Jan '14) 18 hr ardith 36
some questions about Addis Ababa Thu atom 1
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Thu Bomb 270
Is it natural to masturbate? (Oct '08) Thu Feben 5
How can I start a non-profit organization for E... (Sep '09) Thu Walelign 22
My daughter is half ethiopian..... (Feb '08) Thu Johnny514 124
A new forum for Ethiopians | Rydi.Org Thu Rydi 1
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,690 • Total comments across all topics: 277,482,841

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC