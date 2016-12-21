Miruts Yifter, Ethiopian running lege...

Miruts Yifter, Ethiopian running legend, honoured at Toronto funeral

39 min ago Read more: CBC News

Miruts Yifter, an Ethiopian running legend dubbed "Yifter the Shifter" for his ability to power away from rivals, was laid to rest at a packed funeral in Toronto on Tuesday. Yifter, a sprinter who won two gold medals at the 1980 Moscow Olympics and won bronze medals earlier at the 1972 Munich Games, died at age 72 after battling respiratory problems.

