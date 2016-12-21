Miruts Yifter, Ethiopian running legend, honoured at Toronto funeral
Miruts Yifter, an Ethiopian running legend dubbed "Yifter the Shifter" for his ability to power away from rivals, was laid to rest at a packed funeral in Toronto on Tuesday. Yifter, a sprinter who won two gold medals at the 1980 Moscow Olympics and won bronze medals earlier at the 1972 Munich Games, died at age 72 after battling respiratory problems.
