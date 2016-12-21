Merry Christmas and happy holidays
Today Christians throughout the world celebrate a special and unique occasion, the birthday of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, whose birth was forecast by prophets Micah and Isaiah seven centuries before the great and momentous event took place. Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas in January which reminds me of the bygone days when I had the pleasure to celebrate Christmas day twice every season for a few years when I served at the Uganda Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where the Ethiopian Orthodox Church is the main Christian denomination.
