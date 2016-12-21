Media plays role to transform pastora...

Media plays role to transform pastoralistsa life

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Walta Information Centre

The media have a great role in transforming the life of pastoralists, the Ministry of Federal and Pastoralist Development Affairs said. This came in a discussion forumthe Ministry had with media and communication leaders drawn from regions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
When was Amhara ethnic group created? (Jun '09) 10 hr blahblah 17
Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12) 15 hr Black Ethiopian 2,722
Ethiopians WERE BLACK SLAVES!!!! (May '12) Wed Pgh 128
Interogation of Dr.Haile Fida from Ewnetu Sime (Dec '13) Dec 18 ISH 26
how do I find out if possible I am part ethiopian? (Oct '12) Dec 18 Smiley 28
i love ethiopia man (Feb '13) Dec 17 Bini 189
The real difference between Ethiopian and Somali? (Oct '09) Dec 17 Anonymous 591
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,663 • Total comments across all topics: 277,252,101

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC