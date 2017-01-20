In Ethiopia, the elderly get new help...

In Ethiopia, the elderly get new help from an old tool

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Christian Science Monitor

Over 70-year-old Etenesh Yimer at her tiny house on the outskirts of Addis Ababa. She is one of the oldest members in her idir, and one of the poorest ones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why can't Ethiopians tell who's Ethiopian or ha... 15 hr Blackwoman23 1
eritrean exodus Mon Walelign 1
some questions about Addis Ababa Mon Walelign 6
converting to ethiopian orthodox tewahedo churc... (Apr '12) Mon Yordanos Yacob 72
Eritrean poverty in images Sun Walelign 1
Rural house architecture in Ethiopia Sun Walelign 1
Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12) Sun Anonymous 2,728
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,006 • Total comments across all topics: 277,586,788

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC