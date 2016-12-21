Government officially inaugurates Gib...

Government officially inaugurates Gibe III dam

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Walta Information Centre

The Gibe III hydroelectric dam, whose construction was commenced about ten years ago, is officially inaugurated today with the presence of higher officials, including the Prime Minister, and representatives of construction companies and other stakeholders. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, said that accomplishment of the dam construction became a reality after successfully overcoming various trying challenges that happened in the process of construction.

Ethiopia

