Gibe III: Paragon of Green Development
The Economist on December 21, 2016 stated that Gibe III dam has the capacity to double the country's electricity output at the flick of a switch. Prime minister, Haile-Mariam Dessalegn had on Saturday 17, 2016 inaugurated the 243-metre Gibe-III dam built on the Omo River.
