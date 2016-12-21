Genna
The Ethiopian Orthodox church still uses the Julian Calendar - which pushes 'Christmas' back to around the 7th / 8th of January. For those of us who are a little Grinch-like, especially about the commercialisation of the holiday period, Ethiopia comes highly recommended - the traditional, western dates around 24th/25th December pass by unnoticed, but Genna is a powerful, deeply religious time of pilgrimage and prayer which can have a strong impact even on this deeply secular photographer.
