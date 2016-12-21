Ethiopian announces nonstop flights t...

Ethiopian announces nonstop flights to Singapore

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Walta Information Centre

Ethiopian Airlines has announced that it will start a direct and nonstop service to Singapore starting June 2017 using the ultra-modern Boeing 787. Singapore's Changi airport is one of the major global aviation hubs with the latest airport infrastructure and one of the best hub transfer services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How can I start a non-profit organization for E... (Sep '09) 3 hr Walelign 22
My daughter is half ethiopian..... (Feb '08) 3 hr Johnny514 124
A new forum for Ethiopians | Rydi.Org 12 hr Rydi 1
Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12) 21 hr Whatall 2,727
Ethiopian vs Eritrean Women, Who's More Beautiful? (Apr '14) 21 hr Whatall 73
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Tue Fluffy and cool 109
Are Ethiopian and Eritrean women forbidden to m... (Aug '14) Tue Elka 166
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,431,330

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC