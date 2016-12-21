Ethiopian announces nonstop flights to Singapore
Ethiopian Airlines has announced that it will start a direct and nonstop service to Singapore starting June 2017 using the ultra-modern Boeing 787. Singapore's Changi airport is one of the major global aviation hubs with the latest airport infrastructure and one of the best hub transfer services.
