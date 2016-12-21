Ethiopia to stop sugar import this year
The Ethiopian Sugar Corporation announced that this year it will halt the bulk import of sugar after eight of the ten sugar factory projects, which had incepted at the beginning of the first Growth and Transformation Plan , start production. The country with a population of 10kg sugar per capita is used to import 2mln metric tons of sugar each year from foreign market with a cost worth about 130 million dollars but thanks to the grand sugar projects this trend will be, according to the Corporation, changed for the better.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When was Amhara ethnic group created? (Jun '09)
|Dec 22
|blahblah
|17
|Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12)
|Dec 21
|Black Ethiopian
|2,722
|Ethiopians WERE BLACK SLAVES!!!! (May '12)
|Dec 21
|Pgh
|128
|Interogation of Dr.Haile Fida from Ewnetu Sime (Dec '13)
|Dec 18
|ISH
|26
|how do I find out if possible I am part ethiopian? (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Smiley
|28
|i love ethiopia man (Feb '13)
|Dec 17
|Bini
|189
|The real difference between Ethiopian and Somali? (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Anonymous
|591
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC