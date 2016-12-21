Ethiopia to stop sugar import this year

The Ethiopian Sugar Corporation announced that this year it will halt the bulk import of sugar after eight of the ten sugar factory projects, which had incepted at the beginning of the first Growth and Transformation Plan , start production. The country with a population of 10kg sugar per capita is used to import 2mln metric tons of sugar each year from foreign market with a cost worth about 130 million dollars but thanks to the grand sugar projects this trend will be, according to the Corporation, changed for the better.

