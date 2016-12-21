Ethiopia Releases Thousands Arrested Since Start of State of Emergency
Ethiopia has released thousands of protesters who were detained during the ongoing state of emergency. People detained in Awash, Alage, Bir Sheleko and Tolay centers will be allowed to return home after receiving "training," according to the state-owned Fana Broadcasting Network.
