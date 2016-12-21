Ethiopia: Plunging Profits At Coopera...

Ethiopia: Plunging Profits At Cooperative Bank Raise Alarm

The Cooperative Bank of Oromia has reported an eightfold decline in its profit, from 312 million Br to below 40 million Br. This kind of a slide is rare in the private banking industry.

