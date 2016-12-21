Ethiopia: Plunging Profits At Cooperative Bank Raise Alarm
The Cooperative Bank of Oromia has reported an eightfold decline in its profit, from 312 million Br to below 40 million Br. This kind of a slide is rare in the private banking industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|12 hr
|Fluffy and cool
|109
|Are Ethiopian and Eritrean women forbidden to m... (Aug '14)
|14 hr
|Elka
|166
|Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12)
|Mon
|Anonymous
|2,725
|Ethiopians WERE BLACK SLAVES!!!! (May '12)
|Mon
|Anonymous
|129
|Amharas & Oromos are The sons of Melchizedek Ki... (Feb '10)
|Sun
|Jama
|49
|When was Amhara ethnic group created? (Jun '09)
|Dec 22
|blahblah
|17
|Interogation of Dr.Haile Fida from Ewnetu Sime (Dec '13)
|Dec 18
|ISH
|26
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC