Ethiopia: Ethiopia Takes a Deep and Foreboding Breath
Smart phone users in the Ethiopian capital are rejoicing. After a two-month blackout the Ethiopian government has permitted the return of mobile data.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When was Amhara ethnic group created? (Jun '09)
|10 hr
|blahblah
|17
|Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12)
|15 hr
|Black Ethiopian
|2,722
|Ethiopians WERE BLACK SLAVES!!!! (May '12)
|Wed
|Pgh
|128
|Interogation of Dr.Haile Fida from Ewnetu Sime (Dec '13)
|Dec 18
|ISH
|26
|how do I find out if possible I am part ethiopian? (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Smiley
|28
|i love ethiopia man (Feb '13)
|Dec 17
|Bini
|189
|The real difference between Ethiopian and Somali? (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Anonymous
|591
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC