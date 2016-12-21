Ethiopia: Court Finds 20 Muslims, Journalists Guilty on Terror Charges
The federal High Court 19th criminal bench has today found 20 defendants, including two journalists, guilty of terrorism related charges and violating the country's penal code. The accused under the file name of the first defendant Kedir Moahmmed Yusuf were charged with several articles of Ethiopia's 2009 infamous anti-terrorism proclamation and the 2004 Penal code.
