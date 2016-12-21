Ethiopia: China Hands Over Hydropower Rehabilitation Project to Ethiopia
With an installed generating capacity of 6.6MW, the Aba-Samuel Hydropower Plant Rehabilitation Project was carried out in two years by PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corporation, for which the Chinese government provided a grant amounting to 95 million yuan . Signing the document during the handing over ceremony in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, La Yifan, Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia, expressed China's commitment to supporting Ethiopia's endeavor to economic transformation in the East African country.
