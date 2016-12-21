Ethiopia: Blueprint to Help Youth Takes Shape
A draft strategic document entitled "Ethiopian Youth Development Strategy" will be tabled for discussion by the Council of Ministers in the next two weeks. Part of the strategy is the 10 billion Br revolving youth fund that was announced by the President a few weeks ago as one of the package.
