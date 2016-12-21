Ethiopia attains carbon neutral economic growth- Foreign Publications
The Foreign Medias have revealed and witnessed that Ethiopia is intensively engaged in building environmental friendly mega projects from hydroelectric, wind, geothermal and solar energy power generations. The Medias have underscored in their publications that the Gibe 3 Hydro Electric Power Dam inauguration which was held on Saturday is one of the mega projects that ensures as Ethiopia is on the right track to meet its national plans at large in the power generation sector though interruptions are going on from outsiders.
